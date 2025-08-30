x
No Breaks for Bunny and Ram Charan

Published on August 30, 2025 by sankar

Allu Kanararatnam, the grandmother of Allu Arjun and Ram Charan has breathed her last during the early hours of today. Both Allu Arjun and Ram Charan are shooting for their respective films outside Hyderabad and they canceled the shoots. The last rites of Allu Kanararatnam were held by Allu Aravind this evening after all the family members and the industry circles paid their last respects. Ram Charan flew back to Mysore this evening in a chartered jet and the shoot of Peddi will resume tomorrow.

A song is being shot in Mysore and the team cannot halt the shoot for a long time. Considering the budgets involved, Ram Charan decided to resume the shoot tomorrow. Allu Arjun will take one more day break and he will resume the shoot of Atlee’s film from Monday. A song is shot on Allu Arjun in a private studio in Mumbai. Both Bunny and Ram Charan have decided to resume their shoots considering the big investments and finances involved.

