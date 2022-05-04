Lokesh plea for proper Intermediate exams

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to take steps for conducting the intermediate examinations in a trustworthy manner.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Lokesh said the students would have suffered severe setbacks due to paper leakages and mass copying in the 10th class examinations. The Government should wake up and learn its mistakes from the way the 10th class exams were conducted.

Lokesh said that the YSRCP Government’s failures were exposed in the 10th class examinations conducted for the first time since its election in 2019. Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, the examinations were not held under the Jagan Reddy rule for the first two years.

The TDP MLC deplored that the examinations held by the YCP Government for the first time had opened a dark chapter in the country’s history. This was because of the failure of the administration led by Jagan Mohan Reddy. There were daily incidents of paper leakage, impersonation and other wrong practices.

Lokesh said that the question papers circulated widely in the ruling YSRCP groups in different parts of the State. Obviously, it was meant to get good marks for the ruling party leaders’ children. However, the teachers were being implicated and arrested out of vengeance for their protest agitations for PRC and CPS cancellation.

Lokesh slammed the Government for fixing targets for the teachers on the one hand and, on the other hand, suspending them by holding them responsible for paper leakages. In the TDP regime, GMC Balayogi resigned following the paper leakage at that time.

The TDP MLC said the failures of the CM, officials and his party leaders’ greed had endangered the future of 6.22 lakh students who took the 10th exam. The question papers of Telugu, Hindi, English and Maths appeared in the YCP whatsapp groups even before they reached the exam centres.