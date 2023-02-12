Lokesh promises to bring down prices after TDP forms govt

TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Sunday expressed confidence that the TDP is winning the coming polls to form the government again and will certainly bring down the prices of diesel and petrol.

Lokesh, who was on his pada yatra ‘Yuva Galam’, on Sunday just greeted an auto driver at TT Kandriga village in Gangadhara Nellore Assembly segment and asked how much is the diesel for which the auto driver replied that it is Rs 95.39 per litre.

“How come you are getting it for a lesser price,” Lokesh asked and the auto driver made it clear that he fills the fuel to his auto in Tamil Nadu since he lives in the border area.

“It is certain that the TDP is going to come to power again and the taxes on fuel will be reduced to control the prices and there will be no need for you to cross the State border to fill fuel to your vehicle,” Lokesh told him.

Later, at Eedigapalle, the Gouda community representatives met Lokesh and submitted a memorandum to him explaining the problems they were facing. Responding to them, Lokesh promised all the steps to resolve their issues once the TDP is back in power and his party is committed to the welfare of the toddy-tapper community.

Lokesh also promised to take measures for construction of roads and also extend financial assistance and subsidies to them through the BC Welfare Corporation. “Our sole aim is that this psycho should go and cycle should come back,” Lokesh said.

Addressing the locals at KM Puram of Karvetinagaram of Gangadhara Nellore segment on their request, Mr Lokesh made it clear that “my mike may be grabbed from me but my voice can not be choked. The people are my strength. I always raise my voice against this atrocious rule,” he said.

Pointing out that several leaders undertook pada yatra earlier in the State, Lokesh asked why problems were being created only for him when he began his pada yatra. “My campaign vehicle and sound system have been seized while my mike was grabbed from me by the police. But the police can not choke my voice and I will raise my tone even if there is no mike,” he made it clear.