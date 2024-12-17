Madan Mohan Meets Nara Lokesh Over Vijayasai Reddy Allegations

Madan Mohan met with Minister Nara Lokesh to discuss serious allegations against MP Vijayasai Reddy. The meeting has brought new attention to the ongoing controversy surrounding personal and property related accusations.

During the meeting, Madan Mohan raised two major concerns. First, he demanded a DNA test to investigate claims regarding MP Vijayasai Reddy’s alleged relationship with his wife Kalingiri Shanti . The controversy erupted when questions arose about the paternity of a child, with conflicting statements adding complexity to the situation.

Additionally, Madan Mohan brought up allegations of land grabbing against Vijayasai Reddy, claiming the MP was involved in the misappropriation of properties worth ₹1,500 crores in Visakhapatnam. He urged for a thorough investigation into these property-related matters.

The case has taken several turns, with Madan Mohan’s wife, Kalingiri Shanti, denying the allegations and stating that the child was conceived during a relationship with another individual named Subhash. MP Vijayasai Reddy has strongly rejected all accusations, describing them as baseless and politically motivated.

This meeting with Minister Nara Lokesh marks a new chapter in the ongoing controversy, potentially leading to further investigations into both the personal allegations and property disputes. The matter continues to draw attention in political circles, with potential implications for all parties involved. As the situation develops, both the paternity dispute and property allegations remain central to the ongoing political discourse.