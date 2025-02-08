Maha Shivarathri 2025 Releases Pushed

Maha Shivarathri this year falls on Wednesday (February 26th) and a bunch of films are planned for release on February 21st on Friday. As per the recent updates, most of the films are pushed. Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba was planned for February 14th release and it was pushed to Maha Shivarathri weekend due to the delay in the pending work. Soon, the makers have decided to push the release to March. The complete promotional plan is chalked out and the new release date will be announced very soon. Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Nara Rohit and Manchu Manoj’s Bhairavam was slated for Maha Shivarathri weekend release.

The makers have pushed the release of the film due to various reasons and the new release date will be announced very soon. The film too will not release in February. Sundeep Kishan’s Mazaka which was announced for February 21st release will now head for February 26th release on the auspicious day of Maha Shivarathri. Mazaka will enjoy a solo release and all the deals for the film are closed. Mazaka is also carrying good expectations. Trinadha Rao Nakkina directed Mazaka and Sundeep Kishan, Ritu Varma, Rao Ramesh and Anshu played the lead roles in this comic entertainer. Sundeep Kishan will take the advantage of Maha Shivarathri weekend this year.