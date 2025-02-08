Yash’s Toxic is a pan World Film

Yash, renowned for his work in KGF and KGF 2, has joined forces with acclaimed director Geethu Mohandas to create a gangster drama titled “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups”. The film has garnered significant interest worldwide, boasting a powerful cast that includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria, among others. Toxic is being designed as a global production, catering to both Indian and international audiences, and will be shot and written in both English and Kannada, with plans to dub it in various other languages. The makers aim to create a truly Pan World Film, as the subject matter has a global appeal, and the entire cast and crew have been selected with this goal in mind. The film is co-produced by Venkat K Naryana of KVN Productions and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

The production of the bilingual film Toxic, which is being made in both English and Kannada, has significantly increased the costs by 40 percent. However, the filmmakers are dedicated to creating a product that represents India on a global stage. It is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made, but the makers believe the grand cinematic experience will be worth the investment. Geethu Mohandas, is already a respected figure in the international market, having won awards at the Sundance Film Festival. The film has also attracted top international talent and technicians, including JJ Perry, who has worked on major franchises like Iron Man, Fast and Furious, and John Wick.