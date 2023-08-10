Mahesh Babu commands over Trivikram

Superstar Mahesh Babu and top writer, director Trivikram are working for the third time in Guntur Kaaram. The film faced several hurdles and there are a lot of speculations surrounding the project. The shoot of the film too is happening at a snail pace. Trivikram was named behind this but the top director did not utter a word. The script took several changes even after the shoot commenced. Thaman’s exit from the project was a discussion but the makers announced that Thaman is working for Guntur Kaaram.

Superstar fans have been waiting for the first single from the film. Trivikram has okayed the tunes but he did not receive the approval from Mahesh Babu. Trivikram who commands his films and his actors has come down for Mahesh in the case of Guntur Kaaram. Mahesh also flew for a holiday and he is expected to return next week. Trivikram is waiting for the arrival of Mahesh Babu to resume the shoot. The film is announced for Sankranthi 2024 release.