Mahesh Babu’s lovable message for Namratha

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have been together for 20 years, celebrating their anniversary today, February 10. The couple recently shared a post on social media, showing their enduring love. Fans are delighted by their timeless romance, with their candid photograph capturing a moment of laughter. “You, me and 20 beautiful years…To forever with you NSG♥️♥️” posted Mahesh Babu along with a beautiful click together in which they are smiling.

Prominent figures like Sonali Bendre and Twinkle Khanna have expressed their admiration for the couple. Earlier, Mahesh Babu posted an unseen picture of Namrata and wrote a heartfelt message for her birthday. Namrata was crowned Miss India Universe in 1993 before pursuing a career in films, while Mahesh had already established himself in Telugu cinema. They first met in 1999 and soon developed a strong bond, eventually getting married in 2005 at JW Marriott Mumbai. Despite being from well-known film families, they kept their relationship private, even hiding it from Mahesh’s parents until 2004.

Namrata, who is four years Mahesh’s senior, and Mahesh, who hails from a prominent Telugu film family, have formed a close bond, sparking speculation about their potential marriage. Despite their different backgrounds, their love has endured and overcome any challenges they may have faced.