Mass Jathara: Biggest Flop in Ravi Teja’s Career

Post-pandemic, Krack and Dhamaka are the only successful films from Ravi Teja. He managed to release 9 films in these five years. Khiladi, Ramarao on Duty, Ravanasura, Tiger Nageswara Rao, Eagle and Mr Bachchan ended up as disasters. His 75th film Mass Jathara released on Saturday after huge delays and the film was badly rejected by the audience. The film even failed to register decent openings. The premiere show plan has done more damage for Mass Jathara.

The film released with Friday night premieres. The numbers on Saturday are disastrous because of the poor word of mouth. Sunday also did not witness any growth in the collections. Mass Jathara is the biggest flop in Ravi Teja’s career if the budgets and the business deals are calculated. The film turned out to be a huge embarrassment for the actor. Ravi Teja has been demanding Rs 20 crores plus remuneration per film despite flops. He has several films lined up. Hope he considers the choice of his films before his market tumbles down completely.