Re-release Records for Baahubali

Baahubali: The Epic is the combo of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. The makers planned the re-release with perfection and as predicted, the film opened on a super strong note. Baahubali: The Epic emerged as the biggest grosser among the Indian re-release films till date. The film is going super strong across cities and overseas. Rajamouli and his team have spent over a year remastering the version after completing the final edit.

MM Keeravani’s background score is appreciated by the audience. Youngsters who could not watch Baahubali on the large screen rushed to theatres to watch Baahubali: The Epic. The film’s final runtime reached 3 hours and 44 minutes. Arka Media Works will make handsome profits as they released the film on their own.