Mass Maharaja Raviteja’s Mass Jathara Entertaining feast on Oct 31st

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s much awaited film Mass Jathara releasing worldwide on October 31st, 2025. With vintage vibes and a pakka commercial setup, this film promises to be nothing short of a mass festival in theatres. Every piece of content released so far raised expectations.

Now, the team has released a fun video announcing the new release date featuring Ravi Teja and Hyper Aadi. In the video, Hyper Aadhi is seen mocking Raviteja for multiple postponements and Ravi teja witty responses makes it hilarious one. With full of entertaining tone, the video reveals release date.

Film starring Ravi Teja with the sensational Sreeleela promising high voltage chemistry and entertainment. Directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu. Music is composed by Bheems Ceciroleo. Cinematography by Vidhu Ayyanna. Editing by Navin Nooli. On the production front Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas are leaving no stone unturned.

Known for delivering back to back crowd pleasers. Presented by Srikara Studios. Mass Jathara is set to take over theatres, guaranteeing whistles and madness. Makers preparing an entertaining feast soon.