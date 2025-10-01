Mirai clocks 150 Crores despite heavy competition

Teja starrer adventure fantasy Mirai, which hit the screens on September 12th amid strong pre-release buzz, continues to perform exceedingly well even after three weeks and despite the release of new films. The Karthik Ghattamaneni directional struck a chord with all sections of audiences and achieved blockbuster tag in the first weekend itself.

After securing several box office milestones, the film has now clocked 150 Crores worldwide and turned out to be one of the biggest hits of Tollywood this year. The visual extravaganza has grossed more than $ 3 Million in overseas and emerged as a smash hit there. This is Teja’s second consecutive film to gross 150 Crores after his previous sensational hit Hanu-Man.

Despite facing solid competition from films like Little Hearts, Kishkindhapuri and OG, Mirai didn’t show any signs of slowing down and continued to rake in impressive revenues in all territories and handed over massive profits for all its buyers. What is more phenomenal is that the film achieved all these milestones with standard ticket prices unlike the ongoing trend of premium pricing.

Due to unanimous reviews and glowing word of mouth, Mirai remained steady throughout its run. Teja’s commendable performance and the eye-popping visuals helped the film bigtime.