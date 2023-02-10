Massive House Set for SSMB28

Mahesh Babu is off on a vacation to Switzerland with his wife Namratha. They are celebrating their marriage anniversary and would return back over the weekend. The first schedule of his upcoming film completed its first schedule and is expected to resume shooting in next ten days. Trivikram is the director and Pooja Hegde is the leading lady. The makers are spending a whopping amount of Rs 10Cr for the construction of a lavish house set in Janwada near Shankarpalli. A major portion of the film’s shoot will happen in this set.

Trivikram is known to erect massive sets for his films and the rich interiors and visuals impressed the audience always. The next Schedule of SSMB28 is expected to resume on 20th of this month. A few love scenes are already shot on the lead pair in Yashoda hospitals recently. SSMB28 is an action-packed entertainer and it is made on a lavish budget. If everything goes as planned film shoot is expected to be wrapped up by June and this untitled family entertainer hits the theatres on August 11th, 2023.