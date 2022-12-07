Mega Announcement: Waltair Veerayya Release Date

Waltair Veerayya is the next release of Megastar Chiranjeevi. The film is an out-and-out mass entertainer that is directed by Bobby. The makers announced that Waltair Veerayya will hit the screens during Sankranthi. Today, the release date is announced and the film releases on January 13th, 2023, a day after the release of Balakrishna’s Veerasimha Reddy. Megastar’s look, mannerisms and mass acts from the teaser of Waltair Veerayya caught everyone’s attention and thrilled Mega fans. The veteran actor is keen to make a strong impact with Waltair Veerayya and he feels that the film is a perfect one during the holiday season.

Waltair Veerayya features Shruti Haasan, Ravi Teja, and Catherine in other prominent roles. Devi Sri Prasad scored the music and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Waltair Veerayya is one of the costliest films made in Chiranjeevi’s career. The shoot of the film reached the final stages. Waltair Veerayya is set in the backdrop of Vizag. Chiranjeevi is also shooting for Bhola Shankar in the direction of Meher Ramesh. The film is aimed for summer 2023 release.