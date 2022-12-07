Mahesh and Trivikram scrap a costly action stunt

Superstar Mahesh Babu and top director Trivikram are teaming up after more than a decade. After some serious rounds of discussions, Trivikram changed plans and he worked on a new script which is an emotional family entertainer. An action episode was canned in a special set in Annapurna Studios for a week before Trivikram changed the script. After making changes, Mahesh and Trivikram felt that the action episode would not fit in the new script. They decided to scrap the action episode. The makers spent lavishly for the set and the shoot.

The shoot of the film is now pushed to next year. Mahesh is in plans to join the sets of the film from January 6th and shoot for the project without breaks. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady and Trivikram finalized the cast. The music sittings of this untitled family entertainer are going on in Dubai under the supervision of Thaman. Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers and the film is aimed for August 2023 release.