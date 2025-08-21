x
Mega Blast Glimpse from Vishwambara: Impressive Cut

Published on August 21, 2025 by sankar

Mega Blast Glimpse from Vishwambara: Impressive Cut

The delay in the VFX work has delayed the release plans of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Vishwambara. The makers released the ‘Mega Blast Glimpse’ from the film today on the occasion of Chiranjeevi’s birthday. The glimpse is impressive with grand visuals and quality VFX shots. The team should have taken ample time and they should have avoided releasing the previous teaser glimpse from the film which made the film trolled.

The new glimpse is quite impressive with less graphics and it also appeals to masses. Chiranjeevi’s vintage looks will treat his fans well. Vishwambara glimpse is a perfect birthday treat for Mega fans and the glimpse offers a great relief for the makers. The makers announced that Vishwambara will release in summer 2026. Vassishta is the director of this socio-fantasy film and UV Creations are the producers. Trisha plays the leading lady and Keeravani scored the music. Chiranjeevi is celebrating his 70th birthday tomorrow.

