Megastar’s Vishwambara First Single Loading

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Vishwambara is said to be a socio fantasy film made on a big-budget. The makers are in plans to release the film in July. The first single from Vishwambara ‘Rama Raama’ will be out on April 12th. The song is ‘A Hanuman’s love and reverence for his Lord Shri Ram’. The devotional number is composed by MM Keeravani and the lyrics are penned by Ramajogaiah Sastry. A song from the film is yet to be shot and the post-production work is happening at a fast pace. The non-theatrical deals of Vishwambara are closed recently.

Vishwambara has Trisha, Ashika Ranganath and Kunal Kapoor in other important roles.UV Creations are the producers and Vassishta is the director. Vishwambara is made on a massive budget and the team has reworked on the VFX work. The film is planned for a July 24th release and the team will make an official announcement very soon.