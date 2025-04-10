Huge Demand for Peddi Non-Theatrical Rights

The first shot of Ram Charan’s Peddi created a remarkable impact and it is highly impressive. Ram Charan’s screen presence and presentation along with Buchi Babu’s vision are appreciated. Top technicians like AR Rahman and Rathnavelu are working for this sports drama made on a massive budget. The film is still in the initial stages of shoot and the makers announced that Peddi releases on March 27th, 2025 across the globe. After the first shot is out, the team is receiving a number of offers for the non-theatrical deals.

Top digital giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime are in the race to acquire the digital rights. The team will close all the deals in the next few weeks to recover the major investments. Venkata Satish Kilaru is the producer of Peddi and Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady. Ram Charan’s last film Game Changer is a massive debacle. The glimpse of Peddi brought the needed boost among the fans and the expectations are huge on the film.