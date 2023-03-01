Meter: Kiran Abbavaram Dares To Fight Biggies

Young hero Kiran Abbavaram is presently busy with different projects and one among them is Meter with debut director Ramesh Kaduri. Clap Entertainment is producing, while Mythri Movie Makers is presenting it on a high budget. Kiran dares to fight biggies with the movie, as the movie is coming in the summer.

Meter will be hitting the screens on April 7th. While Nani’s Dasara will be releasing on March 30th, Ravi Teja’s Ravanasura will be coming on April 7th. There are few other big-ticket movies releasing in the summer.

Coming to the release date poster, Kiran Abbavaram looks intense as a cop. Sporting shades, he is seen sitting elegantly in the police jeep. Measure of Passion is the tagline of this commercial entertainer.

Sai Kartheek scored the music, while Venkat C Dileep is the cinematographer.