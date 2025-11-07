x
Microsoft Leads ₹1,772 Crore Quantum Leap in Amaravati

Published on November 7, 2025 by Sanyogita

Microsoft Leads ₹1,772 Crore Quantum Leap in Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh is taking a giant leap into the future of technology with the launch of Quantum Valley in Amaravati, a visionary initiative aimed at making the capital a hub for innovation and deep tech research. Tech giant Microsoft has proposed an investment of ₹1,772 crore to set up a powerful 1,200-qubit (50 logical qubits) quantum computer in the valley. The facility will occupy 4,000 square feet, marking one of the most ambitious tech projects in the region.

IBM has already signed an agreement with the state government to establish a 133-qubit quantum computer, while Japan’s Fujitsu is planning a 64-qubit system along with a fabrication facility under a joint R&D program. The government plans to develop world-class infrastructure across 90 lakh square feet in phases, starting with the construction of an iconic tower designed by L&T.

Spread across 50 acres, Quantum Valley will host global universities, research centers, startups, and industries, providing cutting-edge computing resources through the Amaravati Quantum Computing Center (AQCC).

The project also includes a smaller quantum computer at VIT University, developed by Bengaluru-based QpiAI. Amaravati’s Quantum Valley is set to put Andhra Pradesh on the global technology map as a center for quantum innovation and advanced research.

