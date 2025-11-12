x
Mowgli 2025 Teaser: Modern Ramayana

Published on November 12, 2025 by swathy

Mowgli 2025 Teaser: Modern Ramayana

After making an impressive debut with Bubblegum, Roshan Kanakala is gearing up for his next outing, Mowgli 2025, which is slated for release exactly one month from now, on December 12th.

The film’s first glimpse and first single have already received an enthusiastic response. Meanwhile, Young Tiger NTR unveiled the film’s teaser.

The teaser introduces Roshan Kanakala as a modern-day Rama, a man who values peace and simplicity. He who wants to become a police officer falls in love with a girl who is deaf and non-verbal, yet fills his world with warmth, becoming his Sita. However, just as their love story begins to blossom, a ruthless cop storms into their lives like a Ravana, disrupting their harmony.

Writer-director Sandeep Raj showcases his storytelling prowess by weaving this emotional love story with a contemporary take on the Ramayana.

Roshan Kanakala delivers a powerful performance, even performing high-octane stunts and horse-riding sequences. His dialogue delivery in the Uttarandhra slang is spot-on.

Sakkshi Mhadolkar impresses with her charm and expressive acting, despite not having a single dialogue. Bandi Saroj Kumar makes a fierce antagonist, while Harsha Chemudu is cool in a supporting role.

The film’s visuals, captured by Rama Maruti M, are stunning, and Kaala Bhairava’s background score beautifully complements this love story.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, Mowgli boasts first-class production values that elevate the genre.

With its intriguing premise and impactful teaser, Mowgli has undoubtedly raised expectations.

