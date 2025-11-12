x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

Case Filed Against MLA Kaushik Reddy for Election Day Incident

Published on November 12, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Case Filed Against MLA Kaushik Reddy for Election Day Incident
image
Status of Businesses of Sankranthi Releases
image
AP Government Delivers on Housing Promise: 3 Lakh Families Enter New Homes
image
Video: Kaantha Team Exclusive Interview
image
Mohan Babu picks up Two Crazy Films

Case Filed Against MLA Kaushik Reddy for Election Day Incident

Tension erupted in Hyderabad on election day after MLA Kaushik Reddy allegedly created a disturbance at a polling area in Yousufguda. According to police reports, Kaushik Reddy entered the Mohammad Function Hall along with his supporters despite being clearly instructed not to do so by officers on duty.

Authorities stated that the MLA’s actions appeared to provoke unrest among the public, leading to a brief period of commotion in the area. Following the incident, the police registered a case against Kaushik Reddy for violating election conduct guidelines and attempting to incite tension.

Officials have emphasized that no one, regardless of position or influence, is above the law and that violations of the election code will be dealt with strictly. The situation was quickly brought under control, and polling continued without major disruptions.

The case has sparked debate in political circles, with several parties closely monitoring developments. Law enforcement has assured that a detailed investigation is underway and that appropriate action will be taken based on evidence.

Previous Status of Businesses of Sankranthi Releases
else

TRENDING

image
Status of Businesses of Sankranthi Releases
image
Mohan Babu picks up Two Crazy Films
image
Chiru-Charan’s Mega Comeback, Fans On Cloud Nine

Latest

image
Case Filed Against MLA Kaushik Reddy for Election Day Incident
image
Status of Businesses of Sankranthi Releases
image
AP Government Delivers on Housing Promise: 3 Lakh Families Enter New Homes
image
Video: Kaantha Team Exclusive Interview
image
Mohan Babu picks up Two Crazy Films

Most Read

image
Case Filed Against MLA Kaushik Reddy for Election Day Incident
image
AP Government Delivers on Housing Promise: 3 Lakh Families Enter New Homes
image
Why Did Konda Surekha Apologise Only to Nagarjuna?

Related Articles

Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts