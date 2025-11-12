Case Filed Against MLA Kaushik Reddy for Election Day Incident

Tension erupted in Hyderabad on election day after MLA Kaushik Reddy allegedly created a disturbance at a polling area in Yousufguda. According to police reports, Kaushik Reddy entered the Mohammad Function Hall along with his supporters despite being clearly instructed not to do so by officers on duty.

Authorities stated that the MLA’s actions appeared to provoke unrest among the public, leading to a brief period of commotion in the area. Following the incident, the police registered a case against Kaushik Reddy for violating election conduct guidelines and attempting to incite tension.

Officials have emphasized that no one, regardless of position or influence, is above the law and that violations of the election code will be dealt with strictly. The situation was quickly brought under control, and polling continued without major disruptions.

The case has sparked debate in political circles, with several parties closely monitoring developments. Law enforcement has assured that a detailed investigation is underway and that appropriate action will be taken based on evidence.