MSV: Chiru, Nayan’s Stylish Poses On Sasirekha

Published on December 4, 2025 by nymisha

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is steadily amplifying the festive buzz for its Sankranthi 2026 release. After the electrifying success of the first song Meesala Pilla, which stormed past 75 million views, the team is now shifting attention to their next musical treat.

Director Anil Ravipudi has lined up the second single titled Sasirekha, slated for release on December 8th, preceded by a promo arriving on the 6th. The newly unveiled poster sets an upbeat tone- Chiranjeevi exudes his trademark vigor, while Nayanthara brings effortless sophistication. Sasirekha seems to be a tuneful blend of melody and foot-tapping tunes, with Bheems Ceciroleo adding his lively musical touch.

Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela are steering the film under Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments. Victory Venkatesh, who plays a key role, has already wrapped his portions, and fans are eagerly awaiting the much-talked-about mass number featuring both Venkatesh and Chiranjeevi.

