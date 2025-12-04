AVM Saravanan Passes Away

Legendary Tamil producer and the founder of AVM Productions and AVM Studios, AVM Saravanan has breathed his last at the age of 86 due to age-related issues. He celebrated his birthday yesterday and he passed away today. AVM Saravanan has produced close to 300 films in various Indian languages and is one of the most successful Indian producers. His mortal remains are placed in AVM Studios for public homage today in the third floor till 3.30 PM. His last rites will be held this evening.

He has been active in film production from 1950s and produced several memorable films like Naanum Oru Penn (1963), Samsaram Adhu Minsaram (1986), Minsara Kanavu (1997), Sivaji: The Boss (2007), Vettaikaran (2009), and Ayan (2009). AVM Productions has reduced producing films from the past ten years but the studio is operating on an active basis in Chennai. Saravanan is survived by his son MS Guhan. Rest in peace AVM Saravanan.