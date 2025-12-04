x
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Movie News

AVM Saravanan Passes Away

Published on December 4, 2025

AVM Saravanan Passes Away

Legendary Tamil producer and the founder of AVM Productions and AVM Studios, AVM Saravanan has breathed his last at the age of 86 due to age-related issues. He celebrated his birthday yesterday and he passed away today. AVM Saravanan has produced close to 300 films in various Indian languages and is one of the most successful Indian producers. His mortal remains are placed in AVM Studios for public homage today in the third floor till 3.30 PM. His last rites will be held this evening.

He has been active in film production from 1950s and produced several memorable films like Naanum Oru Penn (1963), Samsaram Adhu Minsaram (1986), Minsara Kanavu (1997), Sivaji: The Boss (2007), Vettaikaran (2009), and Ayan (2009). AVM Productions has reduced producing films from the past ten years but the studio is operating on an active basis in Chennai. Saravanan is survived by his son MS Guhan. Rest in peace AVM Saravanan.

