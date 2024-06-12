Mumbai Police Crime Branch records statement of Salman Khan

On April 14, at 4:55 AM, five shots were fired near Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra, which shook the entire country. After the shooting, the Mumbai police immediately launched an investigation. The Mumbai Police Crime Branch recorded Salman Khan’s statement in the house shooting case. Statements were taken not only from him, but also from his brother Arbaaz Khan. Those arrested earlier in the case include shooters Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, and arms smugglers Sonu Subhash Chander and Anuj Tapan. It may be noted that the fifth accused, Mohammad Choudhary, was arrested in Rajasthan. The sixth accused, Harpal Singh, was also arrested from Fatehabad in Haryana.

As per the reports from ANI, “Mumbai Crime Branch registered a case against gangster Rohit Godara in the firing case at Salman Khan’s residence. Mumbai Crime Branch made gangster Rohit Godara an accused. Mumbai Crime Branch has so far arrested 6 accused in the Salman Khan firing case and 4 accused are absconding and the search is on”. On the work front, Salman Khan is shooting for AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar and the action drama will release for Eid 2025.