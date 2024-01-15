Naa Saami Ranga: Nag’s strategy Works

King Nagarjuna decided to remake a Malayalam film and he made sure that the film titled Naa Saami Ranga will hit the screens for Sankranthi. Though the producer opposed the decision considering the number of releases, Nag decided to take the risk. He bought the Telugu theatrical rights after watching the final copy. Naa Saami Ranga is a thorough entertainer and releasing the film during the Sankranthi season is an asset for the film. The film received decent response and the numbers grew by the evening shows in Telugu states.

Considering the theatrical risk involved, Nag will be safe and he would make some handsome profits for sure. Vijay Binni, a debutant handled the film well and delivered a decent product. He even wrapped up the shoot in the given time and allocated budget. Aashika Ranganath’s performance too is well appreciated by the audience. Srinivasaa Chitturi is the producer of Naa Saami Ranga.