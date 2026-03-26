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Home > Movie News

Nagabandham Announces July 3rd Global Release

Published on March 26, 2026 by nethra

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Nagabandham Announces July 3rd Global Release

Nagabandham Announces July 3rd Global Release

The wait is over. Abhishek Nama’s large-scale epic Nagabandham is carrying exceptional buzz, thanks to humongous response to its glimpse and first single Namo Re. Jointly produced by NIK Studios and Abhishek Pictures, the makers have now announced the film’s release date.

The team has officially confirmed July 3rd as its global release date. The poster has grabbed instant attention for its grand conceptualisation. Framed as a dual-realm narrative, it merges ancient divinity with modern aggression. The top half showcases Virat in a commanding Shiva-inspired form, while the bottom half introduces the antagonist’s contemporary world.

With the hype on a steady rise, the team is gearing up to unleash a packed promotional campaign in the weeks ahead.

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