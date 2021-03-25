Nag’s long stories for OTTs

King Nagarjuna is focused on work and he wrapped up Wild Dog. He will be seen in Praveen Sattaru’s action thriller and the shoot is happening at a fast pace. During the promotions of Wild Dog, Nag said that is in talks for three web-based projects and he is working to zero them at the earliest. Nag said that some of the stories cannot be told in a single film in 2 hours and such stories can be told through web series. He said that he is keen to feature in web series and they are the game changers for the entertainment industry.

There are talks that he already signed a web series for Netflix. Nag is also making his comeback in Bollywood with Brahmastra and the actor has a crucial role in the film. Nag is also busy with the pre-production work of Bangarraju and the official announcement about the project will be made soon.