Naidu visits Amaravati projects, promises to complete capital

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday inspected the Amaravati works in the capital villages. He started the tour from the Praja Vedika site, which was demolished during Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s regime between 2019 and 2024.

He then visited the foundation stone in Uddandarayunipalem where Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation in 2016 October. He offered prayers at the site and pledged to complete the project in the next five years.

Later, Chandrababu Naidu visited the all India service officers quarters, judges quarters, MLAs, MLCs and Ministers quarters, where works were stopped by the previous government. He also inspected the permanent secretariat, permanent assembly and high court building sites.

He said that people across the state have brought soil and water from the places of worship in the country and that soil and water have brought the TDP government back to power. He said that the previous government did not care to complete the project. No government would dissolve the work as the YSR Congress government did in the last five years, he said.

He said that the farmers of 29 villages have given their lands to the government to build capital. The farmers were insulted and humiliated by the YSR Congress government, he said. The farmers have held protests for 1631 days seeking capital to be developed in Amaravati. Their prayers and the fighting spirit had brought back the TDP to power in the state, he said. He further said that people have rejected Jagan Mohan Reddy as chief minister. He failed to stand as the chief minister of the state, Chandrababu Naidu said.

He said that Telugu people across the world in 70 countries have held protests against neglecting Amaravati as the capital. They have all pinned high hopes on the city as it was planned to be the global destination. People will start coming to Amaravati for jobs once the city is completed, Chandrababu Naidu said.

He said that the present government would issue a white paper on Amaravati and start working on it shortly. He sought the support and cooperation of the people of the state in completing Amaravati as the capital of the state.