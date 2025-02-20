Nani as Arjun Sarkar loading for his Birthday

Natural Star Nani earlier announced that he would feature in any of the films produced by his production house Wall Poster Cinema. But he is playing the lead role in HIT 3 produced by himself and the high voltage actioner is directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The film has completed shooting and entered into the post-production phase. The makers are in plans to release the teaser of the film on February 24th marking the birthday of Nani. The talented actor plays the role of Arjun Sarkar, a ruthless cop in the film.

There are strong talks that the action episodes are quite explosive and they are the biggest surprise of HIT 3. Nani has personally taken enough care on the film and the action episodes. He worked with his favourite cinematographer Sanu Varghese with whom he worked for Jersey, Shyam Singha Roy and Hi Nanna. Srinidhi Shetty is the leading lady and Adivi Sesh has shot for some crucial portions of the film. Nani will offer a perfect action treat for his birthday on February 24th. HIT 3 hits the screens on May 1st.