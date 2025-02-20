Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava declared Tax Free in These States

Chhaava featuring Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna is a massive hit and there are discussions about tax exemption across the nation. The film will not have any tax in Goa. The news was announced by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. He posted “It gives pleasure to me to announce that the movie Chhaava based on the life and sacrifice of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, will be Tax Free in Goa. The Movie exploring the valor, and courage of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj for Dev, Desh and Dharma played by Vicky Kaushal, is bringing the glorious history to the screen. The sacrifice of the second Chhatrapati of the Hindavi Swarajya, who valiantly fought against Moghuls, the Portuguese, is an inspiration for all of us”.

This happened shortly after Madhya Pradesh made the same decision for the Laxman Utekar-directed film. Rashmika Mandanna also stars in the movie, which came out on February 14. Goa’s Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, shared this information. Previously, Mohan Yadav, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, said on February 19 that the movie would also be tax-free in his state. Both announcements coincided with the 395th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s birth. Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, had previously mentioned the film’s success and the good feedback it was receiving. He also addressed the requests to make the film tax-free throughout the country, saying he was pleased with the accurate portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s life in the movie, even though he hadn’t seen it himself.

Chhaava directed by Laxman Utekar, stars Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles.. Other actors in the movie include Diana Penty, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh and Ashutosh Rana.