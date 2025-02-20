Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan Meet Union Minister Over Irrigation Projects

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan met Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil in New Delhi to discuss critical irrigation projects in the state. The meeting focused on securing central support for key initiatives, including the Polavaram project and the Polavaram-Banakacherla link project, aimed at addressing water scarcity and boosting agricultural productivity.

Chandrababu urged the Union Minister to expedite the reimbursement of funds spent on the construction of Polavaram’s left and right canals. He emphasized the need to complete the project on a war footing, highlighting its potential to transform Andhra Pradesh into a drought-free state. The Polavaram-Banakacherla link project, designed to divert 200 TMC of floodwater from the Godavari River, was also discussed. This project is expected to provide drinking water to 80 lakh people, irrigate 3 lakh hectares of new farmland, and allocate 20 TMC of water for industrial use.

The Chief Minister reiterated the importance of these projects in ensuring water security for both farmers and industries. He also raised the issue of chilli farmers’ distress, following up on a letter he had previously written to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

After the meeting, Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan attended the swearing-in ceremony of the Delhi Chief Minister. Later, Chandrababu is scheduled to meet BJP National President Amit Shah and Union Agriculture Secretary Devesh to further discuss state-related issues, including the ongoing challenges faced by chilli farmers.