Nani to surprise in a Cameo?

Natural Star Nani is busy with a bunch of films. The latest update says that the actor has been approached for a special role in Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film. Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel will direct this film and Nani will have a cameo in this untitled film. The narration for Nani took place recently and the actor is said to be impressed. Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan too will be playing an important role in this film and the shooting formalities will commence soon.

Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer is slated for August 10th release across the globe and the film is carrying massive expectations. Rajinikanth has been shooting for Laal Salaam which is directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth.