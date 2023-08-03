Two More Pawan Kalyan Films Before Elections?

The recently released movie “BRO,” starring Pawan Kalyan, is currently running successfully in theaters. The film was meticulously planned and executed, staying within the planned budget and stipulated timeframe. This perfect planning has become a source of inspiration for Tollywood, with many filmmakers aiming to replicate the same planning. Even the makers of Pawan’s upcoming films are planning to adopt this approach, intending to complete the projects and release them before the elections. Here are the details.

Over the past four years, Pawan Kalyan has released three films – “Vakeel Saab,” “Bheemla Nayak,” and “BRO.” Currently, three more movies featuring Pawan are in various stages of production – “OG,” “Usthaad Bhagat Singh,” and “Harihara Veeramallu.” Given Pawan Kalyan’s current focus on politics and his Varahi tour, many speculated that there might not be any more films from him before the next elections. However, much to the delight of his fans, the filmmakers are now planning to release two of these films before the upcoming elections.

“OG,” directed by Sujith (Saaho fame), has already completed three schedules and 50% of the filming. The makers aim to release this movie by December 2023. It is known thing that “BRO,” originally planned for a September 2023 release, was released in July itself, thanks to the impeccable planning by Samudrakhani and Trivikram. This achievement has motivated the makers of “OG” to refine their planning further, and they are determined to have the movie hit the screens in December 2023. In another recent update, Harish Shankar received assurance from Pawan Kalyan that he would dedicate 30 days to the film’s shooting between September and December 2023. According to reports, Pawan has asked Harish to create a perfect schedule to complete the film by December-January. If everything goes as planned, “Usthaad Bhagat Singh” could be released a couple of months before the next elections.

The success of these plans hinges on whether the filmmakers can truly adhere to these timelines, considering Pawan Kalyan’s busy political schedule. Fans and movie lovers eagerly await the outcome.