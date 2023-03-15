Nani’s Dasara to have a stiff competition

Natural Star Nani sounds super confident on Dasara, the first pan-Indian film of the actor. Dasara is the costliest attempt of Nani and the actor is promoting the film in all the languages. The film will have a theatrical release on December 30th in all the South languages and Hindi. The trailer of the film is quite impressive and it is expected to open with a bang across the Telugu states. Dasara will have a stiff competition across the other languages. Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa is releasing on the same day and it would have a big release.

Pathu Thala and Viduthalai are the Tamil films releasing over the same weekend and they will clash with Dasara. Hoysala is the Kannada film releasing along with Dasara. Nani’s film will face strong competition in all the languages. The word of mouth is quite crucial for Dasara to fare well in all the other languages. Dasara is directed by Srikanth Odela and is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri.