Pawan Kalyan responds about this remuneration

Pawan Kalyan is busy with his movies and political commitments. The actor spoke about his remuneration during a speech at the Janasena formation day roundtable meeting. He revealed that he is charging Rs 2 Cr per day for his movies and despite that, he wanted to do service to people. He also said that his earnings would be spent for Janasena.

On the 10th formation day of Janasena, Pawan Kalyan addressed a huge gathering and made clear statements about his future political plans. He is allotting 30-35 days of call sheets for each movie and making more money. Pawan Kalyan is one of the highest-paid actors in Tollywood. He is clean of his political plans and movie commitments. He will be finishing Vinodaya Sitham’s remake film shoot as per schedule and planning to start Utsaad and OG parallelly.