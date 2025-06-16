x
Nani’s The Paradise moves to May 2026

Nani’s The Paradise moves to May 2026

Natural Star Nani has been idle after the release of HIT 3. He had plans to kick-start the shoot of The Paradise from the mid of May but the shoot of the film got pushed. The film’s director Srikanth Odela is taking more and more time to complete the work and start the shoot. The film will start rolling by the end of July and Nani is currently preparing and rehearsing for his role in the film. He is also transforming himself for his role in The Paradise. The film was announced for March 26th, 2026 release and the film was planned for release a day before the release of Ram Charan’s Peddi.

With the delay in the shoot, the team is now considering a May 15th release for The Paradise. The new date will be announced soon. The shoot of the film was initially planned to be completed before the end of this year but it will get delayed. Kayadu Lohar is the leading lady and Anirudh is scoring the music. Sudhakar Cherukuri and Saregama are the producers of this big-budget attempt.

