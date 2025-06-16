x
What happened to Allu Arjun and Sandeep Vanga Project?

Published on June 16, 2025 by swathy

What happened to Allu Arjun and Sandeep Vanga Project?

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is in huge demand and some of the top actors of Indian cinema are keen to work with him. Sandeep Vanga and Allu Arjun had talks and they announced a film even before the release of Animal. Sandeep Vanga is committed to Prabhas for Spirit and Allu Arjun has his own plans. After Spirit, Sandeep Vanga announced the sequel of Animal and Allu Arjun is working with Atlee. He has been holding talks with several other directors from Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

The super success of Pushpa 2: The Rule has opened options for Allu Arjun and the actor too is keen to reach to the next level as an actor. For now, there is no discussion about Sandeep Vanga and Allu Arjun’s film because of their new commitments and talks. But the project will happen sometime in the coming few years. T Series announced this crazy project sometime ago. The combo would be one of the craziest one in Indian cinema whenever it happens.

