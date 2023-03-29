Natural Star Nani’s Dasara US Premieres Today

Natural Star Nani’s maiden Pan-India film, Dasara is releasing tomorrow across the globe and the US Premieres are going to begin in a few hours. Prathyangira Cinemas is bringing Dasara to the US audience. The release is biggest in Nani’s career and the demand is so huge that every show is fast-filling. Nani’s career-best Premiere record is on cards with a huge margin.

Dasara has become a national phenomenon thanks to the raw and rustic story and Telangana backdrop. Nani’s stunning makeover and extraordinary performance has increased the rage around the film. Every promotional content of the film doubled the expectations and anticipation.

Nani released a special video for the overseas audience promising ‘Mamuluga Undadhu cinema mentalekkipoddi’.

Sudhakar Cherukuri bankrolled the film on an uncompromising budget. Directed by Sukumar’s Protege Srikanth Odela, Dasara has National award winning actress Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. The movie has some of the country’s finest in Technical departments like Santosh Narayanan for Music and Sathyan Sooryan handling the camera.

Dasara is going to be an adrenaline-rush giving experience to the audience. Its that kind of big screen spectacle that needs a watch with your families. So, Go book your tickets.

