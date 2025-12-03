x
NDA Gears Up for Big Legislative Push to Secure Amaravati’s Future

Published on December 3, 2025 by Sanyogita

NDA Gears Up for Big Legislative Push to Secure Amaravati’s Future

The NDA government is now pushing with full force to pass an amendment that will officially declare Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh. According to senior officials, the Centre is determined to complete the process within the ongoing winter session, even if it requires moving the bill at short notice.

This move comes after Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu urged the Union leadership to give Amaravati legal protection through a parliamentary amendment. The NDA views this as a priority, and sources say the government is taking every step to ensure the bill clears both Houses without delay.

Amaravati’s journey as a capital began in 2015 when the then-TDP government identified it as the state’s administrative centre. Construction stretched over four years before the change of regime. The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government later scrapped the original plan and proposed three separate capitals. This attempt, however, was blocked by a series of court cases and public protests.

After the recent elections, the coalition government revisited the legal framework and found that the earlier administration had never issued a gazette notification naming Amaravati as the capital. This created a loophole that allowed the three-capital idea to be introduced. Farmers from the capital region, who gave their land for the project, have since demanded a permanent solution.

To settle the matter once and for all, the NDA government is now preparing to amend the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. The Act does not mention Amaravati anywhere. The Centre plans to insert it into Section 5(2) to give the city an unshakable legal status. The law ministry has already cleared the proposal.

Sources say the NDA leadership views this amendment as essential for the stability of the state and is ready to push it through at any cost. The goal is to prevent any future government from shifting the capital and to give Amaravati long-term legal security.

The Centre expects to bring the bill before both Houses in the coming days. Once Parliament approves it, the government will issue a gazette notification to officially declare Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

A formal announcement is widely expected soon, with the NDA making it clear that this is a top-priority mission.

