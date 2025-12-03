x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

The Raja Saab : Longest film for Prabhas ?

Published on December 3, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Venkatesh wraps up Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
image
Exclusive: Dil Raju Dreams Lineup for 2026
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 Censor, First Time Ever Feat
image
Rashmika urges to fight against AI Misuse
image
Unique title considered for Ravi Teja’s Next?

The Raja Saab : Longest film for Prabhas ?

Reigning pan-India superstar Prabhas seems to be setting a new trend with his films. Unlike his contemporaries who insist crisp runtime for their films, Prabhas appears to be unperturbed with the duration of his movies as long as he is content with the overall output. For his previous three films, Kalki, Salaar and Adipurush, the runtime was close to three hours.

According to the latest buzz in industry circles, his upcoming film The Raja Saab is likely to set a new record in his career in terms of duration. Reportedly, the total runtime of this horror thriller is going to be more than three hours. Estimated duration is said to be 3 Hours 15 minutes and director Maruthi is making efforts to bring it around 180 minutes to make it a exciting watch for moviegoers.

Even if Maruthi trims it by 15 minutes, The Raja Saab will still be the longest film in Prabhas’ 24 year career. This record is exclusive of Baahubali: The Epic which was an edited version of his two films under Baahubali franchise.

Both Kalki and Salaar didn’t receive any negative feedback for the long duration. However, the lengthy runtime turned out to be an undoing factor for Adipurush, which failed to entertain audience in all aspects. So, Maruthi will need to come up watertight screenplay and intriguing VFX effects to keep audience hooked to the story despite running over 3 hours. If he manages to make it an engaging watch, length won’t matter at all.

The Raja Saab will hit the screens on January 9th. It stars an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Niddhi Aggarwal as female leads. SS Thaman is scoring the soundtrack.

Next NDA Gears Up for Big Legislative Push to Secure Amaravati’s Future Previous NBK’s Akhanda 2 Censor Report: Shiva Thaandavam at BO
else

TRENDING

image
Venkatesh wraps up Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
image
Exclusive: Dil Raju Dreams Lineup for 2026
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 Censor, First Time Ever Feat

Latest

image
Venkatesh wraps up Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
image
Exclusive: Dil Raju Dreams Lineup for 2026
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 Censor, First Time Ever Feat
image
Rashmika urges to fight against AI Misuse
image
Unique title considered for Ravi Teja’s Next?

Most Read

image
NDA Gears Up for Big Legislative Push to Secure Amaravati’s Future
image
SIT Adds Two More Accused in YSRCP-Era Liquor Scam, Key Mumbai Jewellers Caught in Money Routing Web
image
Scrub Typhus in Andhra Pradesh: What It Is, How to Stay Safe, and What the Government Is Doing

Related Articles

Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look