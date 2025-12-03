The Raja Saab : Longest film for Prabhas ?

Reigning pan-India superstar Prabhas seems to be setting a new trend with his films. Unlike his contemporaries who insist crisp runtime for their films, Prabhas appears to be unperturbed with the duration of his movies as long as he is content with the overall output. For his previous three films, Kalki, Salaar and Adipurush, the runtime was close to three hours.

According to the latest buzz in industry circles, his upcoming film The Raja Saab is likely to set a new record in his career in terms of duration. Reportedly, the total runtime of this horror thriller is going to be more than three hours. Estimated duration is said to be 3 Hours 15 minutes and director Maruthi is making efforts to bring it around 180 minutes to make it a exciting watch for moviegoers.

Even if Maruthi trims it by 15 minutes, The Raja Saab will still be the longest film in Prabhas’ 24 year career. This record is exclusive of Baahubali: The Epic which was an edited version of his two films under Baahubali franchise.

Both Kalki and Salaar didn’t receive any negative feedback for the long duration. However, the lengthy runtime turned out to be an undoing factor for Adipurush, which failed to entertain audience in all aspects. So, Maruthi will need to come up watertight screenplay and intriguing VFX effects to keep audience hooked to the story despite running over 3 hours. If he manages to make it an engaging watch, length won’t matter at all.

The Raja Saab will hit the screens on January 9th. It stars an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Niddhi Aggarwal as female leads. SS Thaman is scoring the soundtrack.