NBK’s Akhanda 2 Censor Report: Shiva Thaandavam at BO

God of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna has been on a huge success streak and it all began with Akhanda, directed by Boyapati Srinu. The actor-director duo have always delivered a blockbuster and now, they are back with Indian Cinema’s most anticipated film, Akhanda 2, produced by 14 Reels Plus on a massive scale.

The Pan-India movie censor formalities have been completed in all languages. Movie got U/A certification with a runtime of 2 hrs 45 minutes. Reports suggest that the movie is going to showcase the power of Shiva Thaandavam at the Box Office. After the show, all censor officials have appreciated the makers for such a great film.

Boyapati Srinu has created a new world for the film and each frame showcases the greatness of Lord Shiva. NBK as Aghora did a memorable performance as his dialogue delivery, his screen presence and his look everything enhances the movie narrative to next level. His performance will be talked about for years to come.

Reports also state that the action sequences are well blended in with emotions, mainly, mother sentiment is imbibed expertly. While showcasing the true glory of Indian Sanatana Dharma, the movie celebrates the human grit and God’s energy in grand style. Akhanda 2 is releasing with huge hype and anticipation on 5th December 2025, worldwide on a grand scale.

The movie makers have planned early premieres tomorrow in Telugu States and bookings have been opened at a full swing in Andhra Pradesh. The movie is trending on BMS with hourly trends already.