Home > Movie News

Nagabandham Climax: Unbelievable Spending

Published on December 3, 2025 by swathy

Venkatesh wraps up Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
Exclusive: Dil Raju Dreams Lineup for 2026
NBK’s Akhanda 2 Censor, First Time Ever Feat
Rashmika urges to fight against AI Misuse
Unique title considered for Ravi Teja’s Next?

Abhishek Nama’s pan-India epic Nagabandham is presently progressing with its high-stakes climax shoot underway at Ramanaidu Studios. The team is currently filming what is said to be one of the most ambitious finale sequences ever attempted in a mythological action drama.

Starring young hero Virat Karrna and produced by Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy, an unbelievable spending of 20 crore has been poured into the climax alone, making it one of the costliest action blocks planned for a pan-India release.

Nagabandham is a dream project for Abhishek Nama who penned a powerful script, and he is extra cautious about filming the climax episode. Central to this grand finale is a gigantic, symbolically rich set featuring a monumental sacred door, constructed by Production Designer Ashok Kumar, capturing the grandeur of ancient temple architecture. To enhance the scale with high-voltage action, the makers have roped in renowned Thai stunt master Kecha Khamphakdee.

Media representatives who visited the sets yesterday were left awe-struck, both by the grand set design and the sheer brilliance of the climax sequence being filmed.

The film’s promotions will start soon, as the production works are nearing completion.

