Unique title considered for Ravi Teja’s Next?

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja has recently commenced the shoot of his next film without any announcement and launch. The film is a realistic attempt directed by Shiva Nirvana and the first schedule of the film has been wrapped up. The makers are considering ‘Irumudi’ as the title of the project and it is quite unique for a Ravi Teja’s film. Priya Bhavani Shankar is the leading lady in this film.

Mythri Movie Makers are bankrolling the project and it is expected to release during summer 2026. Ravi Teja has allocated bulk dates and he asked Shiva Nirvana to complete the shoot at the earliest. Ravi Teja is working on a profit sharing model for this film. He recently completed Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi directed by Kishore Tirumala and the film releases during Sankranthi 2026.