Rashmika urges to fight against AI Misuse

The latest technology is being misused and a lot of netizens are misusing Artificial Intelligence to generate fake images and are tampering the privacy of celebrities. Especially the heroines and movie actors are targeted and a lot of AI generated images are being circulated across the internet and social media platforms. Actress Rashmika Mandanna had a bitter experience and the actress took to her social media handle to fight against the misuse of Artificial Intelligence. She asked everyone to be responsible and raise their voice against the misuse of AI.

“When truth can be manufactured, discernment becomes our greatest defence. AI is a force for progress, but its misuse to create vulgarity and target women signals a deep moral decline in certain people. Remember, the internet is no longer a mirror of truth. It is a canvas where anything can be fabricated. Let us rise above misuse and use AI to build a more dignified and progressive society. Choose responsibility over recklessness. If people cannot act like humans, then strict & unforgiving punishment must be served to them” posted Rashmika.