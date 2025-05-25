NDA Leaders Praise PM Modi’s Leadership as India Becomes 4th Largest Economy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu credited PM Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership for India’s rise as the world’s fourth-largest economy. Citing IMF data, he expressed optimism that India could climb to the third spot by 2028. Naidu urged all states to work together to achieve the goal of a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) by 2047. He also highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s role as a “growth engine” in India’s progress.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan echoed similar sentiments, attributing India’s economic success to PM Modi’s leadership. With a GDP of $4.18 trillion, India’s growth reflects strong governance under the NDA, he said. Kalyan praised infrastructure development and progressive policies, calling it a “new era” for India. He also emphasized that this momentum will help India become the third-largest economy soon.

During the NDA chief ministers’ meeting, two major resolutions were passed on Operation Sindhu Success, Leaders unanimously applauded PM Modi and the Indian Army for the precision and bravery shown in the operation and Caste Census Approval, the NDA endorsed the Union Cabinet’s decision to conduct a caste census, aiming to uplift marginalized communities through better policy-making.

BJP President JP Nadda stated that while the NDA does not believe in caste politics, the census will ensure no community is left behind. The move is seen as a strategic shift, countering opposition claims on social justice. The meeting also reviewed progress in schemes like rural electrification and clean drinking water, crediting PM Narendra Modi for transformative governance.

In today’s NDA meeting, a clear plan was made for India’s future. The focus is on keeping the country safe, developing it, and including everyone in progress. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the NDA wants to make India stronger in the world and also take care of the needs of common people.