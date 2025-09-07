Not a 9 to 5 job says Adivi Sesh on ongoing debate

Talented Telugu actor Adivi Sesh weighed in on the ongoing debate about the work culture in film industry. The debate about the preferred working hours for actors sparked when Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has allegedly walked out from director Sandeep Reddy’s soon to be launched film Spirit. Reportedly, Deepika has insisted on fixed work timings which was not acceded to by the Animal director and further created raked a huge controversy.

Reacting on the same, Adivi Sesh opined that it all depends on what is agreed upon between a filmmaker and his actors which is what matters at the end of the day. He stated that there is no fixed rule for working hours while doing films. Sometimes, actors need to work 12 hours a day and on other days it will be just 6 hours, it is their wish, added the Major actor.

Adivi Sesh further emphasized that working in film industry is not a 9 to 5 job. He also cited budget constraints to support his stance. When the shooting schedules get extended and there is no budget, what will happen to the outcome ? questioned Sesh. He added that it is entirely depended on the agreement between the filmmaker and the actor.

Adivi Sesh is currently busy working on multiple projects. His upcoming films Dacoit and G2 are in the last stages of production.