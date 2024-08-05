x
NTR and Prashanth Neel Film all set for a Grand Launch

Published on August 5, 2024 by

NTR and Prashanth Neel Film all set for a Grand Launch

ntr and prashant neel

After the release of Salaar: Part 1, there are a lot of speculations about the next project of Prashanth Neel. Telugu360 was the first to break out the news that Salaar 2 is put on hold and Prashanth Neel will work with NTR in his next. Prashanth Neel has been working on the script of NTR’s film for a long time and the final script is locked. NTR and Prashanth Neel film will be launched in a grand manner on August 9th in Hyderabad with a pooja ceremony. Mythri Movie Makers in association with NTR Arts are the producers of this high voltage action entertainer.

Also read : An Interesting project on Cards for NTR

NTR will be presented in a new light in this actioner. Prashanth Neel is currently busy with the pre-production work and the regular shoot of the film will start after Dasara. NTR’s Devara is in the final stages of shoot and the film is aimed for September 27th release across the globe. NTR will also shoot for War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and the film’s shoot is expected to be completed by the end of this year. NTR will juggle between the sets of War 2 and Prashanth Neel’s film this year.

else

