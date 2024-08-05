Buzz: Trisha in talks for Prabhas’ Film?

Pan-Indian star Prabhas has lined up a heap of films and he is all set to juggle between the sets of his upcoming movies. The actor has a commitment for Sandeep Reddy Vanga who emerged as the top director with Animal. Sandeep is currently working on the script and the shoot is expected to commence early next year. As per the speculations from the Bollywood media, Trisha is named as the leading lady in Spirit and the speculations say that the makers have approached Trisha for the heroine’s role. Prabhas and Trisha worked together in Bujjigadu in the past. They haven’t teamed up in the recent years.

Trisha is on top class form with back-to-back hits and she has several biggies lined up. For now, Prabhas and Trisha teaming up is a speculation and we have to wait for an official word from the makers. Earlier, rumors surfaced that Sandeep Reddy Vanga is considering Rashmika for the role. Spirit is a high voltage actioner and it presents Prabhas as a cop. Spirit also has a strong emotional drama. T Series in association with Bhadrakali Films are the producers. Spirit will have a theatrical release in 2026.