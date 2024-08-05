x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look
Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets
Malavika Mohanan Hot Look
Malavika Mohanan Hot Look
Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam
Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam
Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Tollywood actors strict no to Remakes

Published on August 5, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Matka Pre release Event Last Set
image
Sumanth Prabhas’ New Film Launched Grandly
image
Matka Movie Pre Release Event
image
Supreme Court Warns Against Arbitrary Demolitions as HYDRAA
image
Pawan Kalyan Calls Out Media for Treatment of Women Journalists: “Practice What You Preach”

Tollywood actors strict no to Remakes

chiranjeevi and balakrishna

The OTT revolution has changed cinema so much. The audience have their plans and they are choosing films that have to be watched on the big screen. All the other films are watched on digital platforms irrespective of the star cast and the budgets involved. Gone are the days when successful films from the neighboring languages were remade in other Indian languages. With the successful films available on OTT in all the Indian languages, no producer is ready to remake films. Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira is the best example to prove that the audience are no longer interested to watch remake films on the large screen. Several producers and actors who spent a long time working on remakes have shelved after the recent happenings.

Also Read : Exclusive: Pawan Kalyan to resume the shoot of OG

Still there are ongoing rumors that the actors will soon remake a successful film from another language. No Tollywood actor is ready to remake any classic and they are rejecting straightaway. Balakrishna rejected two remakes in the recent months. Chiranjeevi said no to a remake film even after adapting it to suit the Telugu audience. Several young actors are following the same when it comes to remakes. Even Tamil and Hindi actors are not ready for remakes. Instead our actors are ready to work with the successful directors of other industries. A welcome change considering the digital revolution.

Next Nani takes special care for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Previous NTR and Prashanth Neel Film all set for a Grand Launch
else

TRENDING

image
Sumanth Prabhas’ New Film Launched Grandly
image
Dasara director’s Emotional post on Leaks
image
Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh is no More

Latest

image
Matka Pre release Event Last Set
image
Sumanth Prabhas’ New Film Launched Grandly
image
Matka Movie Pre Release Event
image
Supreme Court Warns Against Arbitrary Demolitions as HYDRAA
image
Pawan Kalyan Calls Out Media for Treatment of Women Journalists: “Practice What You Preach”

Most Read

image
Supreme Court Warns Against Arbitrary Demolitions as HYDRAA
image
Pawan Kalyan Calls Out Media for Treatment of Women Journalists: “Practice What You Preach”
image
Praja Vijayotsavalu from Nov 14

Related Articles

Ketika Sharma in Desi Style Pragya jaiswal latest pics Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions Aditi Shankar Flowery Look Neha Shetty Glares In Grey Pooja Hegde Stylish Look Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look AlluArjun Favorite time With Family Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets Malavika Mohanan Hot Look Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree