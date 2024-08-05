Tollywood actors strict no to Remakes

The OTT revolution has changed cinema so much. The audience have their plans and they are choosing films that have to be watched on the big screen. All the other films are watched on digital platforms irrespective of the star cast and the budgets involved. Gone are the days when successful films from the neighboring languages were remade in other Indian languages. With the successful films available on OTT in all the Indian languages, no producer is ready to remake films. Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira is the best example to prove that the audience are no longer interested to watch remake films on the large screen. Several producers and actors who spent a long time working on remakes have shelved after the recent happenings.

Also Read : Exclusive: Pawan Kalyan to resume the shoot of OG

Still there are ongoing rumors that the actors will soon remake a successful film from another language. No Tollywood actor is ready to remake any classic and they are rejecting straightaway. Balakrishna rejected two remakes in the recent months. Chiranjeevi said no to a remake film even after adapting it to suit the Telugu audience. Several young actors are following the same when it comes to remakes. Even Tamil and Hindi actors are not ready for remakes. Instead our actors are ready to work with the successful directors of other industries. A welcome change considering the digital revolution.